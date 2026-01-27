2026. január 27., kedd

Előd

Pontosztozkodás Liverpoolban

Az Everton a tizedik helyre kapaszkodott fel

MH/MTI
 2026. január 27. kedd. 6:53
Az Everton 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a vendég Leeds United csapatával az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.

Az Everton döntetlent játszott, az ellenfél a Leeds United volt
Fotó: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Premier League, 23. forduló: Everton-Leeds United 1-1 (0-1), vasárnap játszották: Arsenal-Manchester United 2-3 (1-1), Brentford-Nottingham Forest 0-2 (0-1), Crystal Palace-Chelsea 1-3 (0-1), Newcastle United-Aston Villa 0-2 (0-1), szombaton játszották: Bournemouth-Liverpool FC 3-2 (2-1), West Ham United-Sunderland 3-1 (3-0), Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (1-1), Fulham-Brighton 2-1 (0-1), Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 (2-0).

A tabella: 1. Arsenal 50 pont, 2. Manchester City 46, 3. Aston Villa 46, 4. Manchester United 38, 5. Chelsea 37, 6. Liverpool 36, 7. Fulham 34, 8. Brentford 33, 9. Newcastle United 33, 10. Everton 33, 11. Sunderland 33, 12. Brighton and Hove Albion 30, 13. Bournemouth 30, 14. Tottenham Hotspur 28, 15. Crystal Palace 28, 16. Leeds United 26, 17. Nottingham Forest 25, 18. West Ham United 20, 19. Burnley 20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8.

ANGOL PREMIER LEAGUE - 23. FORDULÓ, hétfői mérkőzés
Everton–Leeds United 1–1 (Barry 76., ill. Justin 28.)

