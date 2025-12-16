Sport
Gólzápor Manchesterben
Fordulatos meccset játszottak az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójában
Premier League, 16. forduló: Manchester United-Bournemouth 4-4 (2-1), vasárnap játszották: Brentford-Leeds United 1-1 (0-0), Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-3 (0-1), Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 (1-0), Sunderland-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0), West Ham United-Aston Villa 2-3 (2-1), szombaton játszották: Arsenal-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 (0-0), Burnley-Fulham 2-3 (1-2), Chelsea-Everton 2-0 (2-0), Liverpool-Brighton 2-0 (1-0).
A tabella: 1. Arsenal 36 pont, 2. Manchester City 34, 3. Aston Villa 33, 4. Chelsea 28, 5. Crystal Palace 26, 6. Manchester United 26...13. Bournemouth 21...20. Wolwerhampton 2.