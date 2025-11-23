Sport
Newcastle-ben hagyott három pontot a Manchester City
Veresége miatt a vendég csapat nem tudta visszavenni a második helyet a Chelsea-től
Fotó: MI NEWS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP
Premier League, 12. forduló: Newcastle United–Manchester City 2-1 (0-0), korábban: Burnley–Chelsea 0-2 (0-1), Liverpool–Nottingham Forest 0-3 (0-1), Bournemouth–West Ham United 2-2 (0-2), Brighton–Brentford 2-1 (0-1), Fulham–Sunderland 1-0 (0-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers–Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-0).
Vasárnap: Leeds United–Aston Villa 15.00, Arsenal–Tottenham Hotspur 17.30, hétfőn: Manchester United–Everton 21.00.
Az állás: 1. Arsenal 11 20- 5 26 2. Chelsea 12 23-11 23 3. Manchester City 12 24-10 22...14. Newcastle 15...20 Wolverhampton 2.