Orbán Viktor a Dunakanyar polgármestereivel tárgyalt
A miniszterelnök Vitályos Eszterrel és Lázár Jánossal a térség aktuális kérdéseiről beszélt
Az egyeztetésen részt vett Gyenes Zoltán, Bernecebaráti polgármestere; Liebhardt András, Dunabogdány polgármestere; Rományik Ferenc, Ipolydamásd polgármestere; Kissné Staud Hajnalka, Ipolytölgyes polgármestere; Pongrácz János László, Kemence polgármestere; Neubauer Rudolf, Kismaros polgármestere; Molnár Csaba, Kisoroszi polgármestere; Plachi Attila, Kóspallag polgármestere; Adorján András, Leányfalu polgármestere; Simon Barnabás, Letkés polgármestere; Burikné Moóri Tamara, Márianosztra polgármestere; Schmidt Viktor, Nagybörzsöny polgármestere; Petrovics László, Nagymaros polgármestere; Darányi László, Perőcsény polgármestere; Tóth Attila, Pilisszentlászló polgármestere; Molnár Zsolt, Szigetmonostor polgármestere; Ferencz Gyöngyi, Szob polgármestere; Némethné Pintér Csilla, Szokolya polgármestere; Sajtos Sándor Imre, Tahitótfalu polgármestere; Bérci Albertné, Tésa polgármestere; Bárdi Alex, Vámosmikola polgármestere; Grauszmann György, Verőce polgármestere; Eőry Dénes, Visegrád polgármestere; valamint Ferenczy Ernő Ervin, Zebegény polgármestere.