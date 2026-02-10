2026. február 10., kedd

Előd

EUR 377.35 Ft
USD 316.73 Ft

Orosz-ukrán háború

Orosz-ukrán háború

Orosz-ukrán háború

Donald Trump

Izrael

Kína

Ikarus

Vita a demográfiáról
ă ć ħ Ą
Ć

Belföld

Orbán Viktor a Dunakanyar polgármestereivel tárgyalt

A miniszterelnök Vitályos Eszterrel és Lázár Jánossal a térség aktuális kérdéseiről beszélt

MH/ MTI
 2026. február 10. kedd. 19:10
Megosztás

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök kedden Vitályos Eszter országgyűlési képviselővel és Lázár János építési és közlekedési miniszterrel a Dunakanyar térségének aktuális kérdéseiről és a jövőbeli fejlesztési terveiről tárgyalt Leányfalun – tájékoztatta az MTI-t a Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály.

Orbán Viktor a Dunakanyar polgármestereivel tárgyalt
Orbán Viktor
Fotó: Facebook/Orbán Viktor

Az egyeztetésen részt vett Gyenes Zoltán, Bernecebaráti polgármestere; Liebhardt András, Dunabogdány polgármestere; Rományik Ferenc, Ipolydamásd polgármestere; Kissné Staud Hajnalka, Ipolytölgyes polgármestere; Pongrácz János László, Kemence polgármestere; Neubauer Rudolf, Kismaros polgármestere; Molnár Csaba, Kisoroszi polgármestere; Plachi Attila, Kóspallag polgármestere; Adorján András, Leányfalu polgármestere; Simon Barnabás, Letkés polgármestere; Burikné Moóri Tamara, Márianosztra polgármestere; Schmidt Viktor, Nagybörzsöny polgármestere; Petrovics László, Nagymaros polgármestere; Darányi László, Perőcsény polgármestere; Tóth Attila, Pilisszentlászló polgármestere; Molnár Zsolt, Szigetmonostor polgármestere; Ferencz Gyöngyi, Szob polgármestere; Némethné Pintér Csilla, Szokolya polgármestere; Sajtos Sándor Imre, Tahitótfalu polgármestere; Bérci Albertné, Tésa polgármestere; Bárdi Alex, Vámosmikola polgármestere; Grauszmann György, Verőce polgármestere; Eőry Dénes, Visegrád polgármestere; valamint Ferenczy Ernő Ervin, Zebegény polgármestere.

További tartalmakért kövesse a Magyar Hírlap Facebook oldalát!
Megosztás

Kapcsolódó írásaink